Inspector Caught On ‘Stop and Search’ Operation After Retirement

A retired police inspector identified as Linus Monday has allegedly been caught embarking on a stop and search operation.

A post on Instagram by whiteshark_blog about his arrest showed the former officer in a police uniform with ID card number 6257.

Although the place where the incident happened was not stated in the post and comments, it was observed that the suspect was paraded in one of the police divisions in the country.

A respondent, _shopoing_for_free, however, called on the police authorities to fish our and apprehend his other accomplices adding that one man cannot carry out a stop and search operation.

Another netizen with the handle alhaji_highway described the action as an addictive bribery behaviour.

In another development, the Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a fake police officer in the state.

The suspect, Rabiu Sani, is said to have been involved in the illegal activity of impersonation for over 10 years before he was caught.

According to the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, Sani had allegedly been moving from court to court and visiting police divisions, claiming to be a law enforcement personnel.

He said his eventual arrest followed credible intelligence on his illegal activities in the state adding that he has been charged to court.

“The man has been parading himself as a policeman for over 10 years in the state. He mostly operated around courts until he was caught following intelligence received and a fake police ID card was recovered from him.

He said the command is intensifying efforts to identify and arrest other individuals impersonating police officers across the state.

“We are working hard to ensure that such criminals are brought to justice”, he assured.

During his parade at the police command headquarters, the suspect confessed to his crime.

He told journalists that although he loved police work, he had never participated in patrols or field operations.

“I know impersonation is a crime, I need forgiveness even though I did it because I loved the job. I only operated within court premises,” he admitted.