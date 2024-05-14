✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News | Top Story

Inside story of how man was nabbed with explosive in Jos Bank

A young man, whose identity is yet be unveiled, sneaked into a bank in Dadinkowa, Jos South local government area of Plateau State, with Improvised…

jos
jos

A young man, whose identity is yet be unveiled, sneaked into a bank in Dadinkowa, Jos South local government area of Plateau State, with Improvised Explosive Device (IED), demanding N100m to avoid detonating it.

An official of the bank who did not want his name mentioned gave Daily Trust a blow-by-blow account of the incident.

He said it happened when staff of the bank were attending to customers, on Monday.

According to the source, the suspect approached a frontline teller, pretending to withdraw money, but instead dropped a note to the attendant,

He had reportedly that an IED was strapped to his body and he would detonate if his demand was not met.

“Understanding the demand of the suspect, the bank teller quickly communicated the situation to their supervisor who promptly alerted bank security to open the emergency exit for people to run. Thereafter, customers were alerted to leave the banking hall for their safety.”

“Realizing that customers had started running out of the back, he also joined them but was arrested by the bank security guards who later called in Anti-bomb squad. On their arrival, they took him to Rantya police station for further investigation, ” the official narrated.

He said the suspect was able to enter the bank because the IED attached to his body was a fake one, because the Mantrap door would have detected it if it were original.

There are reports that an angry mob wanted to lynch him but security operatives prevented that.

Spokesperson of the Plateau Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, had not responded to inquiry on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Daily Trust reports that the situation has caused panic around the area.

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories