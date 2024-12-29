Inside sources lists Dangote, Awosika, Falana, Elumelu, Aliyu, Odinkalu, others as reasons Nigeria won’t fail 

As 2024 draws to a close, former presidential aide Laolu Akande, has called attention to some of the individual Nigerians operating outside the political process, whose different endeavours are indicative of a great future for the country.

Speaking on the My Take segment of Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television Sunday evening, the journalist celebrated such Nigerians including Aliko Dangote, Femi Falana, Chidi Odinkalu, Ibukun Awosika, Lookman Ademola, Julius Oni, Jelani Aliyu, Eseosa Ekanem, Fatima Sanni, Fisayo Soyombo, Temilade Openiyi-Tems and Jerry Malo.

Akande emphasized that the destiny of Nigeria lies not solely in the hands of politicians but also in the remarkable contributions of citizens across various fields.

He quoted Nelson Mandela who had said: “Leadership is not the sole burden of politicians; it is a shared commitment by all citizens to shape the destiny of their nation.”

Highlighting the transformative power individuals can afford, Akande shared the examples of few Nigerians redefining the nation’s future.

According to Akande, Aliko Dangote, the industrialist didn’t just build Nigeria’s first indigenous refinery but reignited the country’s local refining capacity, advancing economic sovereignty. “By sheer power of imagination, Dangote woke NNPC up, and today, fuel pump prices have come down—even if marginally,” Akande said.

He hailed the human rights lawyer, Femi Falana for unwavering advocate for constitutional democracy, Falana uses the law as a tool to push for good governance and accountability.

Speaking about former Director-General of National Human Rights Commission and law professor Chidi Odinkalu, the veteran journalist said he is a “a law professor who is bold enough to ask the tough questions, and challenges us to confront the decay whereever we find them including in the judiciary, in our electoral process & in the fight against anti-corruption.”

Ademola Lookman, the British-born footballer chose to represent Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers, inspiring hope and pride among the youth. “His decision to wear Nigerian colors is a gesture of love for the country, inspiring greatness,” Akande noted.

Dr. John Oni, an orthopedic surgeon at Johns Hopkins University who chose to return to Nigeria to address the country’s healthcare gaps. His journey mirrors that of Jelani Aliyu, the designer of the Chevrolet Volt, who also returned home to contribute to Nigeria’s automotive policy.

To Ibukun Awosika, Akande lauded her as a testament to the transformative power of women in society, highlighting her success as a businesswoman and her ability to inspire other women to contribute to nation-building.

Speaking of Tony Elumelu, the entrepreneur and philanthropist has invested over N100 billion to support 1.5 million young African entrepreneurs, showcasing the immense potential of empowering MSMEs and SMEs to transform the economy.

The veteran journalist also mentioned the contributions of two female engineers – Eseosa Ekanem and Fatima Sanni- who played pivotal roles in inventing a diamond battery with a lifespan of over 5,000 years, a groundbreaking innovation poised to revolutionize the global energy sector.

He also mentioned the contributions of Fisayo Soyombo, an investigative journalist whose relentless pursuit of the truth has exposed corruption in institutions like the correctional system and spotlighted the struggles of marginalized communities.

Akande concluded by reminding Nigerians of their collective potential: “These are only a sprinkle of how blessed we are as a people. We know what we are saying when we insist that Nigeria will prevail, that Nigeria will win.”

He concluded with a quote by President Barack Obama of the United States who said. “In the face of impossible odds, people who love this country can change it,” and said “don’t mind the politicians we will change this country!”