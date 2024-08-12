Inside Lagos exquisite serviced apartments

Often referred to as the traveller’s haven, serviced apartments are essentially furnished apartments that you can rent for short-term or long-term stays as they are…

Often referred to as the traveller’s haven, serviced apartments are essentially furnished apartments that you can rent for short-term or long-term stays as they are extremely convenient options for a wide range of travelers.

Service apartments have risen to prominence, offering a distinctive blend of homely warmth and hotel-like convenience.

Beyond being merely a place to stay, a serviced apartment encapsulates a holistic living experience. These fully furnished and equipped havens are designed for short-term respites and extended stays alike, transcending the limitations of conventional accommodations.

In essence, a serviced apartment serves as a personalized haven that seamlessly combines the familiarity of a home with the luxury of a hotel.

Originating in the USA, the concept of serviced apartments has witnessed exponential growth, transcending conventional hotel accommodations.

In Nigeria, the short-let business ventures have been in existence since 2011 but became popular and leveraged the COVID-19 lockdown, a period when most hotels were out of business and were forced to close their doors to occupants, to record breakthroughs.

In Lagos, Nigeria particularly, serviced apartments are gaining traction in key areas. Apart from being furnished with a bed frame, wardrobe, air conditioner and kitchen furniture, serviced apartments also enjoy building facilities including security, inverters, standby generators, and swimming pools among others depending on the rental range and level of sophistication.

According to Privateproperty, there is a total of 2,597 Serviced Flats & Apartments for Rent in Lagos as seen on 09 Aug 2024. These properties posted on this site are posted by real estate agents in Lagos.

Findings revealed that the biting housing deficit in Nigeria’s commercial nerve capital is also contributing to the increasing number of serviced apartments. Especially for leisure, high income earners shuttling between the mainland and the island.

Serviced apartments in Lagos can be broadly found across the two major parts of Lagos, the “island” and the “mainland”. This factor always largely influences the pricing, and another major one is proximity to the airport.

A real estate top player and Group CEO, GPFI Group, Dr MKO Balogun, told Daily Trust that serviced apartments are not new in Lagos or Nigeria, but its demands for them have increased due to various reasons.

“Serviced apartments are not new, in the past, there used to be organisations who requested for them. It has only expanded due to the following: Demand for a serene place, long stays at lesser prices than hotels, demand for more rooms as hotels are not able to meet demands at times and consistency in service quality and availability against other options like Airbnb and hotels.

“This will continue for the foreseeable future,” Balogun said.

He, however, identified getting quality apartments to use by operators, low season, set – up cost, as some of the challenges associated with the serviced apartments sector.

“However, the opportunities will continue to grow in the space,” he noted

Modern, comfortable, and well-appointed serviced apartments are available in the heart of Lagos. They come for a fraction of the cost of hotels. Luxurious serviced apartments are found in highbrow areas of the Island like Lekki, Victoria Island (V.I), and Ikoyi, while on the mainland, major places like Ikeja, and Yaba.

Data has shown that a premium short-term rental flat in Lagos can cost an average of N74,900 to as much as N250,000 per day. This depends on the location, type of apartment, amenities, and so on. This is not to say that there aren’t any less expensive options.

Daily Trust survey found some of the most exquisite services apartments in the commercial nerve centre of the country.

Eko Pearl Towers

Eko Pearl Towers is a 5-building project by ESLA, located in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, Nigeria. A series of impressive, high-rise towers, these residential buildings are built with all amenities and comforts in mind for a beautiful lifestyle in the lap of luxury and the centre of Nigeria’s new business hub.

The 5 towers are named after impressive pearls: Aqua, Indigo, Champagne, White, and Black Pearls. These residential buildings feature three bedrooms, as well as penthouse apartments with sea and marina views of Eko Atlantic City.

With large green spaces perfect for walking around and socializing, Eko Pearl is the place to go for you and your family’s comfort.

Fey Pad

Fey Pad Apartment Lagos is around 20 minutes walk from Lekki Leisure Lake and boasts spa facilities such as a Jacuzzi. This apartment offers a private parking garage on site and modern comforts like Wi-Fi.

This property comprises a terrace and a dressing room and offers comforts like an air conditioner, along with a cable TV with on-demand films. The accommodation is also furnished with a sofa set. All bathrooms contain a bidet, a bathtub, and a separate toilet. Additionally, you’ll find towels.

This apartment includes a microwave oven, a fridge, and kitchenware. The property also provides guests with tea and coffee making equipment.

The property lies a 10-minute drive from Lekki Muslim Ummah Central Mosque.

George Residence

This is another luxurious serviced apartment located in Lekki, Lagos.

The units at the apartment complex come with air conditioning, a flat-screen TV with streaming services, a kitchen, a dining area, a safety deposit box and a private bathroom with a walk-in shower, bathrobes and a hair dryer. Some units feature a terrace and/or a balcony with city views and an outdoor dining area.

Stylish Modern Studio Apartment

Located 5.9 km from Ikoyi Golf Course, Stylish Modern Studio Apartment-Banana Island provides comfortable accommodation for travelers and holidaying families. The property is non-smoking and is situated 7.5 km from the Nike Art Gallery. Love the ambience of the place, the quiet and clean environment, and of course the location.

Seaview Apartment, Ikoyi

The spacious apartment in Ikoyi is well equipped with a dining area, a fully equipped kitchen, and a balcony with sea views. This apartment also comes with a patio that doubles up as an outdoor dining area. For added privacy, the accommodation has a private entrance and is protected by full-day security.

Favourite Luxury Apartment

The spacious apartment in Ikeja features 2 bedrooms, a flat-screen TV, an equipped kitchen, a washing machine and 2 bathrooms with a hot tub. Towels and bed linen are featured in the apartment. For added privacy, the accommodation has a private entrance and soundproofing. The combination of comfort and conveniences.

Crayford Homes

Crayford Homes, a property with a bar, is set in Ikeja, 5.6 km from Kalakuta Museum, 15 km from National Stadium Lagos, as well as 15 km from Synagogue Church Of all Nations. The accommodation provides airport transfers, while a car rental service is also available. Excellent location close to the international airport

De Casa Luxuria

This is another addition to the growing list of serviced apartments in Lagos.

It’s located in the serene Unity Estate in the Ojodu-Berger axis of Lagos. It’s strategically located, offering luxury in a safe and sane neighborhood.