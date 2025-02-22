Inside Kano’s ancient wooden slate business

Yan Kaba Diga, is a serene area situated a little far away from the railway track in Kano. The place is characterised by shades made from used roofing sheets and these shades serve as workshops for wooden slate makers. The area seems to be carefully chosen by the users as it is situated far away from the main road of Kano famous eastern bypass of Kano ring road.

At the Yan Kaba site in Kano, sounds of machines and other modern equipment have replaced the crude method of using archaic tools in hitting tree trunks to make slates for sale.

Weekend Trust reports that the tradition of slate production, which has lasted for centuries, is thriving at the heart of the ancient city as practitioners have moved from the use of local tools to modern machines. The trade, which traces its root to the arrival of Islam in the region, has seen remarkable advancement in recent years.

It was also gathered that the art of wood carving to make slates is booming as a result of Islamic school proceedings and graduation ceremonies. The slates hold a special place in the lives of the people of Kano, such that you would hardly see a house that does not have one.

Over the years, the slates were handmade by skilled artisans using rudimentary locally made tools, but today, modern technology has revolutionised its method of production.

Located at the Yan Kaba area of Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, Diga has served as a slate making and selling site for ages as the Ulama, who seek Islamic knowledge, usually storm the place in search of slates.

A visit to the site by Weekend Trust revealed that over 100 people are involved in the business of crafting slates and blending traditional knowledge with contemporary machinery. It is a place where tradition is preserved with modernity.

Interestingly, after decades of production and various transformation in the arts of wooden slate making, practitioners still thrive and enjoy the benefits the wooden arrtistry provides them.

One would have thought that with the proliferation of Islamiyya schools, the use of wooden slates would have been obsolete by now. However, the story seems to be different as findings have shown that practitioners of the art are still very much involved in it as they say it still pays their bills.

A visit to one of the wooden slate making hub in Kano reveals a scene of activities by the art practitioners though with a modern touch. As against the normal hitting and sounds of tools curving out pieces from huge tree trunks to make wooden slates for sale, Yan Kaba slate making site is different, because sounds of machines and other modern tools is what will greet you on arrival.

A 57- year-old Malam Mohammadu Giwa, is one of the wooden slate makers who says that he has been in the business since he was 14 years old. He started when a small wooden slate was selling for less than N1 while the bigger ones were selling for less than N5. He explained that he is now married with seven children out of which 3 are diploma holders and 2 are currently studying in the state-owned school of health technology while 2 of his daughters are married.

He added that his male children used to be with him during holidays or when they are not in school. “I have seven children out of which 2 are girls while 5 are boys and all the boys have experience in making wooden slates. I have tried to train them in school even though it wasn’t easy, three are diploma holders, two are still in school while I have successfully married-off two. This slate artistry work is what I grew up doing and it’s with its proceeds that I have fed my family and sponsored my children’s education,” he said.

For 28-year-old Aminu, wooden slate has given him a second chance at life.

He stated that the profession gave him hope when he was at the verge of loosing it all. According to him, his late father started it and he only returned to the practice after his father’s death.

According to him, at initial stage he always thought his father needed to change his profession and that was why he never bothered to learn the art from his father as he was busy working as an apprentice in a tailor’s shop.

He revealed that, it was after his father’s death that one his father’s colleague convinced him to take up his late father’s profession and he confessed that he never regretted taking up the art.

“I know what I was making as an apprentice with a tailor and I know what I am making now, both are not comparable because besides money, I strongly believe that we have heavenly rewards as well in what we do presently. I got married three years ago and I have a daughter now,” he stated.

Sani Suleiman, one of the craftsmen, said he inherited the art from his parents, who produced with local tools. He said although patronage had reduced, operators of the craft deemed it fit to introduce modern techniques to ease their work.

“This craft was passed down through generations. When I was young, we used only hand tools, but today, we have incorporated machines to speed up production. We can now make hundreds of slates every week, as opposed to a few within months,” he said.

The site also accommodates artisans such as those involved in designing the slates for special occasions. These specialists, who are usually learned in Islamic education, work in synergy with the slate makers. They design the slates according to recommendations.

One of the designers, Usman Shehu, told our correspondent that at the initial stage, people bought only the slates and take to other places for designing, but now, based on demand, they now work with designers in the same place.

“We have achieved a lot of progress in this trade. We produce wooden slates for people who use it for writing at makarantan allo and those that use it as souvenirs,” he said.

However, the new innovation of using modern equipment in the art of slate making didn’t come without some challenges. Slate makers who spoke with our correspondent outlined high cost of electricity, fuel and decline in patronage as some of the few challenges the trade is facing.

“The biggest challenge is high cost and epileptic supply of electricity. If we had steady and affordable electricity, our production would be more efficient. We also rely on expensive fuel to power our machines, which increases cost of production,” one of the slate makers revealed.

Malam Sani, however, said that despite the challenges, the demand for wooden slates has increased and people now prefer the ones made by modern machines. He added that they now get customers from neighbouring countries.

It was also gathered that in addition to souvenirs and celebration of events, some people use slates to decorate their houses and offices.

Malam Kundila, a tsangaya teacher with over 50 children, said 75 per cent of his students used slates to write and read. He explained that slates were very important instruments in the Islamic learning process, adding that there are processes involved before a student can begin to use a slate.

He said, “These slates are essential tools for teaching children how to write and memorise the Qur’an. In our schools, children use slates to practise letters and verses. It is a traditional method that has helped generations to master the Qur’an as it enhances memorisation skills. Writing on slates aids in reinforcing what they have learned.”

Weekend Trust learnt that prices of slates range from N500 to N3,000, and high demand has provided economic opportunities for the community as many people leverage on the craft to earn a living. Apart from producers and designers, there are people who hawk the products and those who make bulk purchases to resell.

Ali Lamido, who transports the finished products to various places, said he could go outside Nigeria. “I take these slates to Mil Tara for onward transport to other states in Nigeria and Mashi in Niger Republic. That is how I earn a living,” he said.

Malam Usman, one of the businessmen who deal in the wooden slates at Fagge Yan Alluna in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano, also said, “We sell varieties of slate here. Some are designed for writing with ink while others are plain. There are some that even come with printed stickers; these are especially popular among people celebrating their children’s completion of Islamic school.

“The business is booming, not just here in Kano; we also sell slates to places like Niger Republic and beyond,” Malam Usman said.

It is believed that with the innovation in the production of wooden slates in Kano, more jobs would be created and the trade sustaine