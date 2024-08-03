Inside govt’s efforts to avert protest

The federal government did not fold its hands as the day for the planned protest drew nearer. Activities were upscale by both President Bola Ahmed…

The federal government did not fold its hands as the day for the planned protest drew nearer.

Activities were upscale by both President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and key government functionaries to abort the planned mass action.

Tinubu met with several groups including clerics, traditional rulers and other stakeholders to intervene in dissuading people from going ahead with the protest while his ministers, heads of security agencies and others tried to intervene in various ways.

Some of the actions to avert the protest continued even on the eve of August 1, indicating that the government was unrelenting in its bid.

Despite the initiatives, many cities and towns across the country witnessed protests of varying forms and degree of intensity on August 1.

Weekend Trust reports that the nationwide protest which began on August 1, is an action the proponents (who are believed to be mostly young people) said, was meant to draw the attention of the federal government to the negative impact of the current economic hardship and hunger its policies have foisted on the citizens.

Recall that the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) by the current administration have spiked inflation, leading to skyrocketing food prices and exacerbating the cost of living crisis for hundreds of Nigerians.

Their demands

The key demands of the groups pushing for the protest include; “End subsidy scam and reverse fuel price to below N300 per litre; bring tertiary education fees back to their previous rates by reversing subsidies; restore electricity tariffs to affordable levels for the public; restore import duties to their previous rates; reform EFCC; reform INEC; reopen the national border and declare a state of emergency on inflation, among others.

Weekend Trust reports that while Nigeria had witnessed several protests such as the organised labour protests, students’ protests, June 12 protests, occupy Nigeria protests and the EndSARS protests; the end hunger protest appeared to be one protest that has shaken the country to its very core and in a more significant dimension.

The Presidency, governors, security agencies, the National Assembly and other stakeholders have been restless since the protest move began to gain traction across the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the past few weeks met with various stakeholders, including governors, ministers, heads of security agencies, traditional rulers, clerics and other groups in his move to douse the situation and avert the protest.

There were concerns that the end hunger protest could be a repeat of the 2020 #EnSARS protest which were hijacked by hoodlums who looted valuables and destroyed public property running into multiple millions of naira.

But the organisers were determined to go ahead with the protests, having written to the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbotokun, to notify him of their planned action and seek protection during the protests.

The organisers and proponents of the action had argued that protest was a fundamental right of citizens and government must allow them to exercise such right.

A human rights advocate, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, representing the #TakeitBackMovement, one of the promoters of the proposed nationwide hunger protest, had notified the police of the designated venues for the demonstration. Adegboruwa listed the protest locations as; Eagle Square in Abuja; Alausa Park by Secretariat in Lagos; Rosewale Filling Station, Iwo Road in Ibadan; Freedom Park, Oshogbo.

Others are; opposite School of Agric, Bauchi, along Tafawa Balewa Road; Opposite Wema Bank, Akpakpava Lane, Benin City; Maiduguri Roundabout; opposite State Stadium, Damaturu, Yobe State and Rainbow Roundabout and Pantani Stadium in Rivers State.

This is as the protest organisers rejected the advice by the IGP that the protests should be confined to a location, insisting they would embark on street processions.

Moves to avert protest

As part of moves to avert the protest, the federal government took some actions in the past few weeks.

Below are some of the things the federal government did;

Approval of N70,000 minimum wage

One of the steps taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the signing of the minimum wage bill for Nigerian workers.

Both chambers of the National Assembly had in an accelerated manner, considered the N70,000 minimum wage bill sent by the president and passed it.

President Tinubu on Monday this week, signed the N70,000 minimum wage bill into law.

Suspension of import duties on essential food items

Still on the same Monday, the federal government announced the suspension of import duties and taxes on essential food items, as part of efforts to enable Nigerians buy them at affordable prices.

Food inflation is over 40 per cent as a result of the shortfall in supply due to insecurity in the northern part of the country coupled with the negative impacts of the removal of fuel subsidy and floating of the Naira.

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Bashir Adeniyi, in a public address, said the government decided to remove import duties and taxes on the essential food items to address hunger in the land.

“We are committed to implementing this measure seamlessly to address the problem of hunger in our nation,” Mr Adeniyi said.

Sale of crude oil to Dangote, others in Naira

Also on Monday, July 29, President Bola Tinubu directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to sell crude oil to Dangote Refinery and others in Naira.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, made this known in a post via his official X handle.

Onanuga stated that the move, which is to ensure the stability of the pump price of refined fuel and the dollar-Naira exchange rate, was adopted by the Federal Executive Council.

Weekend Trust reports that Dangote Refinery, at the moment, requires 15 cargoes of crude at a cost of $13.5 billion yearly while NNPCL has committed to supply four.

However, the FEC has approved that the 450,000 barrels meant for domestic consumption be offered in Naira to Nigerian refineries, using the Dangote refinery as a pilot.

The statement added, “The exchange rate will be fixed for the duration of this transaction.

“Afreximbank and other settlement banks in Nigeria will facilitate the trade between Dangote and NNPC Limited. The game-changing intervention will eliminate the need for international letters of credit, further saving the country of dollar payments.”

It is believed that the move will eventually help in bringing down the cost of fuel in the country.

Approval of mandate secretariat for youths in FCT

In a move to pacify youths in the Federal Capital Territory and discourage them from taking part in the protest, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, at a town hall in Bwari Area Council announced that President Tinubu has approved a Mandate Secretariat for youths in the FCT. Weekend Trust reports that mandate secretariat in the FCT is equivalent of a ministry in the states and will be headed by a secretary, who is also equivalent to a state commissioner.

Speaking at the town hall meeting, Wike said, “I have good news for you. Following your complaints, I approached the president, Mr. President has graciously approved the creation of a youth secretariat for the FCT.”

NELFund disburses over N1.1bn loans to 20,000 students

In another move, the Managing Director of Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund), Mr Akintunde Sawyerr, has disclosed that over N1.1 billion has been disbursed as fees for 20,000 students who applied for the loans.

Speaking in a briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, Sawyerr said the Fund would also disburse N850 million before the end of the day (Wednesday), adding that the disbursement will henceforth be done daily.

He said the Fund would also disburse loans to 260 students for upkeep with each being entitled to N250,000 yearly.

“The payment of upkeep stipends will be conducted in the coming week with the utmost transparency and security,” he said.

While noting that five institutions were the beneficiaries while an additional one would receive today (Wednesday), he said: “These institutions were carefully selected based on their academic calendar.

“Disbursement to other institutions will be made at the beginning of their sessions to ensure a transparent and equitable distribution of resources.”

The MD debunked reports about making deductions from the disbursement to students, saying the students got the exact amount they applied.

While announcing that they will be launching a series of new skills training programmes in the coming weeks, he said the programmes are designed to empower Nigerians with the knowledge and expertise needed to excel.

FG’s N110bn Nigerian Youth Investment Fund

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development on July 27, also four days to the protest, announced the re-launch of the N110 billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund.

Recall that this initiative was launched in 2020, in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on young people and small businesses in Nigeria.

It was learnt that the move was to proffer a solution to the unemployment rate in the country.

A statement posted on the verified X handle of the Ministry (@fmydNg) read, “The Federal Ministry of Youth Development is delighted to announce the re-launch of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).

“A N110 billion fund dedicated to empowering youth in priority sectors to drive economic growth.”

The ministry advised the youth to use the opportunity to take their business to new heights.

FG announces sale of 50kg rice at N40,000

Still on Monday, July 29, the federal government said it had created centres across the country where Nigerians could purchase a 50kg bag of rice for N40,000.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, revealed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Idris said this was one of several initiatives by the Tinubu administration to ease living conditions for citizens.

Therefore, he argued that the nationwide protest which was scheduled to begin on August 1, was unnecessary since “President Tinubu is already protesting on behalf of the people.”

The minister also argued that all the demands of the protest organisers were being met.

Emergency sitting by National Assembly

In another move to avert the protest and douse tension, both chambers of the National Assembly on Wednesday disrupted their ongoing annual recess and convened an emergency sitting.

Earlier before the sitting on Wednesday, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, had convened a town hall with some youth groups where he appealed to them to shelve the planned protests and give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu some time to address the issues on ground.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with youth groups and organisations, the Speaker acknowledged the issues raised by Nigerian youths, including the demand for an end to hunger, a reduction in the cost of living, an improvement in the minimum wage, and enhanced human capital development.

He stressed that these diverse demands align with a common goal of creating a better Nigeria.

“Our purpose today is not to intimidate, entice, buy off, or stifle your constitutionally enshrined powers of free expression. Rather, it is to create a formal avenue of regular engagement, ensuring that your voices are heard at the highest levels of government. My message to you today is that ‘your voice matters and we are listening,” Abbas said.

Highlighting the government’s efforts under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Speaker outlined significant initiatives aimed at transforming Nigeria into a country that works for young people.

Also, the Senate, during the emergency sitting urged the organisers of the protests to be patient with President Bola Tinubu, saying some of the economic measures put in place in the last one year need more time to mature. The lawmakers then urged the organisers to shelve protests.

Protesters have sent strong message to government – Analysts

Meanwhile, analysts said the protesters have been able to send a strong message to the government and that their actions have yielded significant results.

A public affairs analyst and senior lecturer in the Department of History at the Sokoto State University, Dr Godwin Odeh said the protest has yielded results as their actions forced the government to make some concessions aimed at ameliorating the hardship being faced by Nigerians even before the action.

“Even before the protest took place, the message had been loud and clear. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has gotten the message and has started responding to the issues.

He said the issues fueling the protest are accumulation of bad governance over the years which have now reached the climax, forcing people to take to the streets.

Odeh urged the Tinubu’s administration to focus on providing good governance for Nigerians.

He kicked against the idea of the federal government distributing food items to governors to share to the people, saying such end up being diverted by politicians.

On his part, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said protest is a means through which citizens engage the government and ventilate their grievances to get results.

He said the #EndBadGovernance protests started yielding results even before the take-off. Itodo, while faulting the position of some politicians that people should not protest but wait until election day to change leaders, argued that protest is a tool of pressure and dialogue. He said opposition parties in the country have failed in holding the government in power to account, hence, the citizens have decided to take their destinies in their hands.