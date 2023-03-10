Insecurity: Yobe emirs to assist military on intelligence gathering

The Emirs of Machina, Nguru and Bade Emirates have pledged to support troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in the North East Region in the area…

The Emirs of Machina, Nguru and Bade Emirates have pledged to support troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in the North East Region in the area of information sharing and intelligence.

The emirs made the pledge while receiving the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North East), Major General Mayirenso Lander David Saraso, in their various palaces in Yobe State.

The emirs in their separate remarks, thanked the commander and his entourage for finding time to visit their emirates.

They also applauded the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state for technically defeating insurgency and restoring relative peace to the state.

They also appreciated the security services for ensuring peaceful conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections.

The royal fathers further reiterated their emirates’ readiness to continually build on the peace in the state to promote socioeconomic activities and development.

Earlier in his remarks, Major General Saraso stated that the visits were part of his familiarization tours to the military formations and Units under his command.

He added that he also found it necessary and rewarding to register his presence, pay his respect and seek royal blessings and guidance from the emirate councils in line with the Nigerian Army’s customs and traditions.