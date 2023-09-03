Insecurity: Why Plateau crisis persists – GOC

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General AE Abubakar, has highlighted the alarming influence of…

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General AE Abubakar, has highlighted the alarming influence of criminal syndicates in perpetuating the crisis in Plateau State.

The GOC who disclosed this during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the headquarters of 3 Division, Jos, with traditional rulers and community leaders from 13 districts in Barikin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South LGAs, called for collective action to consolidate peace in the state by underscoring the need for collaboration among all stakeholders to flush out the criminal elements living among the people.

He said the activities of criminal groups who engaged in arms trafficking, armed robbery, rustling and cattle poisoning, drug smuggling, as well as farm destruction, continued to exploit tensions and exacerbated the crisis.

He noted that the criminals cut across the ethno-religious groups, which he described as organised syndicates.

He, therefore, appealed to the citizens to report suspicious activities and provide information that could aid in the identification and apprehension of the criminals.

He disclosed that more than 60 suspects had been arrested, many neutralised and weapons recovered in the last one month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...