Insecurity: We’re coming with full force, Army chief tells criminals

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged that the Nigerian Army will confront criminal elements terrorising the nation with full force.

During his first operational visit to the 1 Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna, he warned criminals to leave the country or face the wrath of a stronger, more formidable military.

The COAS emphasised the importance of soldiers’ welfare, stating that their well-being-through better accommodation, equipment, and training-would enable them to perform better in combating crime.

He said, “I will try as much as possible to enhance your welfare in terms of accommodation, kitting and training so that you can be better soldiers.”

He also assured the soldiers that new strategies would be implemented to improve operational effectiveness on the front lines.