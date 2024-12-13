✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Insecurity: We’re coming with full force, Army chief tells criminals

olufemi oluyede coas
olufemi oluyede coas
    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has pledged that the Nigerian Army will confront criminal elements terrorising the nation with full force. 

During his first operational visit to the 1 Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna, he warned criminals to leave the country or face the wrath of a stronger, more formidable military. 

The COAS emphasised the importance of soldiers’ welfare, stating that their well-being-through better accommodation, equipment, and training-would enable them to perform better in combating crime. 

SPONSOR AD

He said, “I will try as much as possible to enhance your welfare in terms of accommodation, kitting and training so that you can be better soldiers.” 

He also assured the soldiers that new strategies would be implemented to improve operational effectiveness on the front lines. 

 

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories