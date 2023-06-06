Insecurity: Veteran Broadcaster asks FG to regulate social media

A veteran broadcaster, Mallam Abdulkarim Muhammad Abdullahi, has appealed to the Federal Government to put mechanisms in place for the regulation of social media in…

A veteran broadcaster, Mallam Abdulkarim Muhammad Abdullahi, has appealed to the Federal Government to put mechanisms in place for the regulation of social media in the interest of national security.

In a statement on Tuesday, Abdullahi, who was the Rector of the Nigerian Television College, Jos Plateau State, stressed the need to bring sanity and enforce code of conduct and regulatory guidelines to tame the operational lapses in the Nigerian social media environment.

According to him, the government owes it a duty to regulate the industry and stop owners from using the platform arbitrarily to incite Nigerians against each other.

“It is very sad to note that most of the irritatingly provocative incitements of the Nigerian political views and opinions are by the social media mugging bloggers who try to blindly and dogmatically influence public opinion and to incite their people against other nationalities,” he said.

He said the government’s intervention may help to sanitize and curb excesses of underground incidental conspiracy to cause disharmony in the country.

