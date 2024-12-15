Insecurity: Uba Sani Re-opens Market, Preaches Peace

Governor Uba Sani has said that it is gratifying to reopen the Kidandan market in Giwa local government of Kaduna State, which had not been patronised for several years owing to insecurity.

The Governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Sani Liman Kila, noted that reopening of the market on Sunday ‘’marks the beginning of the return of peace and stability to Giwa local government.’’

It will be recalled that on November 29, Governor Uba Sani reopened the famous and strategic Birnin Gwari livestock market which had been closed for about 10 years, thus signalling the commencement of commercial activities.

Speaking at Kidandan village in Giwa local government on Sunday, the Governor noted that ‘’peace is an invaluable asset. It is the key to progress and development.’’

“Conflict destroys, while peace builds. I am happy that after the milestone we recorded in Birnin Gwari, Giwa has followed suit. Indeed peace is the only way,’’ he counseled.

The Governor who promised to honour Government’s commitments, noted that the Peace Dialogue Group is working around the clock to ensure that ‘’agreements are respected and that this new understanding is sustained for the benefit of our people.’’

According to him, “the security agencies are on the same page with us. All those who have agreed to lay down their arms will be protected and rehabilitated.’’

The Governor pointed out that ‘’reopening of Kidandan Market will revitalize the economy of this area and create huge opportunities for the people of Giwa local government.’’

Governor Uba Sani implored the people to fully re-embrace one another, adding that ‘’we are one people. We may have differences, but there are peaceful ways of resolving issues.’’

“Let us collectively say no to violence and conflicts. Let us join hands to create a prosperous future for Giwa Local Government,’’ he further said.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs, Dr. James Atung Kanyip, said the State will continue to work to sustain the peace but called for the support of the people.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, Sheikh Yusuf Musa Asadussunah, said through numerous meetings and extensive discussions, they have built bridges of trust.

According to Sheikh Yusuf, several senior bandit leaders had laid their arms and embraced peace, along with their followers

He, however, urged the government to ensure that those still in detention but are innocent should be set free by the security agencies.

In his welcome remarks, the Chairman of Giwa LGA, Hon. Sani Yakawada, thanked the State Governor, security agencies, and religious and traditional rulers for the restoration of peace in Giwa LGA.