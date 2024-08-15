Insecurity: Troops committed to securing communities – Army

The Nigerian Army has said its troops are working to secure communities in North Central Nigeria, including Niger State, which have been affected by terrorists…

The Nigerian Army has said its troops are working to secure communities in North Central Nigeria, including Niger State, which have been affected by terrorists and bandits’ activities.

Brigadier General H.D. Bobbo, Commander of the 31 Artillery Brigade in Minna, and Brigadier General T. Ahmed, Commander of the 18 Brigade in Bida, made these statements during their separate presentations at the 35th Nigerian Army Social Media Seminar. The event, themed “Harnessing Social Media for National Security and Development,” was held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre in Minna. The commanders reported ongoing operations in areas such as Kainji National Park in Borgu and Munya local government areas of Niger State, where they said troops have successfully reduced attacks by bandits and secured previously affected communities.

Responding to inquiries about the actions being taken against bandits who post ransom money on social media, Brigadier General Bobbo noted that the Department of State Services (DSS) is actively working to apprehend the criminals. He urged citizens to provide necessary information to support security agencies in combating banditry and insurgency.

“Some communities in Munya, particularly the Kabula axis, have seen significant improvements. Our troops have taken control of these areas, and we are committed to maintaining this progress,” Brigadier General Bobbo said. He stressed the need for public support and highlighted that while the army plays a crucial role, local police are the primary responders in internal security matters.

Brigadier General T. Ahmed added that the Kainji National Park and Shiroro LGA, which fall under his command, are being actively monitored. He assured that troops in Tegina and Kainji National Park are responsive to distress calls and are diligently working to maintain security.

Major General Markus Kangya, Commander of the Corps Artillery in Kontagora, stressed that responsible social media use could significantly aid the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in addressing the country’s security challenges.

Niger State Commissioner for Homeland Security, Brigadier General Bello Abdullahi Mohammed (Rtd), highlighted the challenge posed by the lack of robust legal frameworks to combat cybercrime. He noted that this gap has hindered efforts to counteract the use of the internet for criminal activities.