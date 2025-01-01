Insecurity: Ribadu commends Military, police, DSS, others

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has commended the Nigerian military, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force and other security forces for their efforts in neutralising security threats.

Ribadu also said the collective vigilance and cooperation of Nigerians had been instrumental in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism and other security threats.

The NSA stated this in Abuja on Wednesday, in his New Year message delivered through the National Coordinator of the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Adamu Laka, a Major General.

He specifically noted that the successes recorded in the efforts to enhance national security were rooted in the cooperation of Nigerians, dedication of members of the Armed Forces, security agencies as well as the intelligence community.

“Your sacrifices in the front lines despite the harshest conditions, demonstrate staunch patriotism, courage, and dedication to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and security. He also salutes their families who bear the weight of their absence with such steadfast support and love.

“The year 2024 brought its share of security challenges, including the resurgence of the Lakurawa terrorist group in the Northwest and acts of sabotage on critical national infrastructure, such as power transmission lines, by non-state actors.

“Despite these challenges, it is gratifying to note the tireless efforts of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and security agencies in containing these threats and preventing further occurrences.

“These achievements would not have been possible without the invaluable support of the National Assembly, the judiciary, and state governors, whose commitment to strengthening our policy and legal frameworks across all levels of government have been critical in advancing our national security objectives.

“Your steadfast dedication and proactive engagement have also contributed immensely to effective decision-making and the successes recorded,” the NSA said.

He noted that security is everyone’s responsibility, adding that the fight against terrorism and criminality could not be won without the active participation of citizens.

“I, therefore, implore you to promptly report any suspicious activities, movements, or characters to the appropriate authorities. If you see something, say something,” Ribadu added.