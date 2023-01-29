Insecurity: Niger youths protest, issue ultimatum

Youths in Niger State under the umbrella of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) protested yesterday, challenging the federal and state governments to address…

Youths in Niger State under the umbrella of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) protested yesterday, challenging the federal and state governments to address the ongoing killings of farmers in the state.

NYCN president in the state, Abdullahi Mohammed, lamented that over 200 schools in local communities have remained under lock and key for the past three years due to continued attacks on residents.

Mohammed also said while the state had not tamed the tide of banditry and insurgency that have displaced thousands of rural farmers, Minna, the state capital, has continued to witness ungodly activities of thugs and miscreants who have been disturbing the peace of residents unchallenged.

He charged the government to engage traditional rulers and youths in the ongoing fight against insecurity, adding that security operatives should be fully equipped with modern fighting gadgets to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

Mohammed said if the government did not take urgent measures to address the ongoing killings in the state within three weeks, youths would be forced to take further action.

The youths demanded that the federal and state governments compensate victims, villages and security operatives whose loved ones have been killed, kidnapped or displaced.