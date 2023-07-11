Insecurity: Niger launches Operation Flush, donates 20 vehicles

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has launched Operation Flush as the first step towards addressing the security challenges bedeviling the state. He also…

The Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has launched Operation Flush as the first step towards addressing the security challenges bedeviling the state.

He also donated 20 vehicles to security operatives to help curb crime in Minna, the state capital.

The governor announced that out of the 20 vehicles, police would take ownership of 12, State Security Service (SSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) would be given two each, while Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Hunters Group and Anti-Drug Committee (ADC) received one each.

Launching the operation, Bago expressed concern over the security challenges faced in the state capital, saying that the vehicles would facilitate adequate patrol of the city.

Bago also announced a war against sales of illicit drugs, warning that any building found housing drug dealers would be confiscated and demolished.

