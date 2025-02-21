✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Insecurity: Media, military must collaborate for national interest – CDS

chris musa
    By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has emphasised the critical need for a strong partnership between the military and the media to address national security challenges.

Speaking at a symposium organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, with the theme “The Future of Journalism Practice in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects,” the CDS highlighted the indispensable role of the media in shaping public perception, disseminating vital information, and fostering national unity.

Represented by Brigadier General Mohammed Kanah, 1 Division Garrison Commander, General Musa said, “The relationship between the military and the media cannot be overstated, as both institutions serve critical functions in national development and stability.

“While the military is tasked with protecting national sovereignty and maintaining law and order, the media serves as the watchdog of society, ensuring accountability and transparency. However, the interface between these two institutions has often been fraught with challenges, including misinformation, sensationalism, and a lack of trust.”

To bridge this gap, the CDS called for continuous engagement, capacity-building, and mutual respect between the two institutions to ensure responsible reporting while safeguarding national security interests.

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, represented by his Principal Private Secretary, Professor Bello Ayuba, urged professional journalists to take proactive steps in combating misinformation on social media.

He noted that the unregulated nature of social media has led to the spread of false and misleading information, posing a challenge to professional journalism.

“Journalists must not remain passive but should take the lead in curbing misinformation and redirecting public discourse towards ethical and factual journalism,” he advised.

 

