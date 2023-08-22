Insecurity: Kaduna to recruit 7,000 vigilantes to support military- Uba Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has revealed his administration’s plan to recruit 7,000 vigilantes to support the military in fighting insecurity in the state.…

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has revealed his administration’s plan to recruit 7,000 vigilantes to support the military in fighting insecurity in the state.

The governor said he had met with all the service chiefs, adding that his administration was ready to give them all the necessary support they required.

Sani stated these during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said, “In the last three months, we have done a lot in our efforts to deal with insecurity we are facing in the state. I was the first governor in Nigeria to visit the service chiefs. I have a fruitful conversation with the Chief of Defence Staff who happens to be from Kaduna.

“We both understand the situation of insecurity in Kaduna. He has tried a lot to link up with all the security agencies. Both chiefs of Air staff and naval staff worked in Kaduna at a point in time. They are familiar with the problem in Kaduna especially Birnin Gwari which borders Niger State. I have assured them of my cooperation. And I am assuring that they are given all the necessary support.

“We have achieved some success in terms of handling the problem. I advocated for state policing while at the National Assembly. We have revived Kaduna State vigilante service. In the next one month, we will recruit 7,000 youths who are going to be running Kaduna State Vigilante Service. During my discussion with the Chief of Army Staff I learnt that the army need the support of vigilante service.”

