Insecurity: Journalists charged to ask right questions

Journalists have been tasked with promoting accountability, transparency in Nigeria’s defense and security sector in order to put an end to all forms of insecurities bedeviling the entire nation.

The Executive Director of the Civil Society legislative advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Auwal Rafsanjani, gave the charge during a programme on “ Defense Anti-Corruption Reportage, Civic Space and Oversight” held in Abuja.

Rafsanjani, who was represented by a Senior Program Person on Peace, Bertha Ogbimi, said Nigeria’s defense and security sector is facing numerous challenges, including a lack of resources and poor welfare for personnel in the field.

The program which was organized by CISLAC in collaboration with Transparency International – Defense and Security program with support from the ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands aimed to equip journalists with the skills and knowledge necessary to effectively oversee the defense and security sector, ask the right questions, and hold those in charge accountable when necessary.

Betha explained that despite the significant resources being channeled into the sector, there has been little improvement in Nigeria’s security situation, adding that armed groups continue to pose a significant threat to the country’s stability and security.

She noted that journalists have a crucial role to play in promoting greater transparency and accountability in the defense and security sector.

She reiterated that transparency and accountability in the procurement process is crucial in ensuring that the defense and security sector has the right equipment and resources to carry out their duties effectively.

“By ensuring that the right people are in charge of procurement and that there is greater oversight and accountability in the process, Nigeria can better equip its security personnel to improve peace and security in the country.”

“This will help ensure that those in charge are held accountable and that the necessary changes are made to improve the sector.

“Ultimately, the security of Nigeria is a collective responsibility, and it will take the efforts of all stakeholders to bring about meaningful change. By investing in capacity building for all stakeholders involved in the defense and security sector, Nigeria can improve its ability to address the ongoing security challenges and promote greater peace and stability in the country.”

