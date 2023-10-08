Insecurity: I won’t let Nigerians down, Defence Chief vows

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has vowed not to let Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu down, in his determination to bring the lasting…

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, has vowed not to let Nigerians and President Bola Tinubu down, in his determination to bring the lasting peace to the country by fighting the insecurity to a standstill.

Musa also reaffirmed to uphold the ideals and principles guiding the Armed Forces of Nigeria, while urging troops that it was a solemn duty to ensure that the sacrifices are made by each and every member of the military.

He spoke at the 37 Regular Course 38th anniversary of gratitude and the investiture of the immediate-past Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya (Rtd) as the Grand Patron of the Course in Abuja on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that the event, which started Saturday night and ended Sunday morning had top echelons of the military from the three services – Army, Navy and Air Force – in attendance.

Musa stated that the success of the nation’s military life, not only in its operational progress but also in the unwavering support and trust of its veterans had been the bedrock of the nation’s defence.

He added that the dedication and service of the armed forces veterans to the country, as well as their commitment to the ideals of duty, honour and loyalty had been source of encouragement.

“I am saying it from the bottom of my heart. We have this promise to make to all of you, that I will not let you down. We will do whatever it takes to ensure we continue from where you have stopped, so that we can get the desired goals of bringing lasting peace to our dear country Nigeria.”

“I remain committed to upholding the ideals and principles that have guided our armed forces throughout history. It is my solemn duty to ensure that the sacrifices made by each and every member of the service regular courses are duly acknowledged,” he said.

In his remark, the former Chief of Army Staff, Yahaya appreciated his course mates for the honour done to him, adding that the gesture of oneness and togetherness among the course 37 members had come a long way and appealed that it should not only be sustained but improved upon

“This gesture of oneness and togetherness have come a long way. We are talking about four decades of togetherness.

“So we should not relent but to continue and even seek better ways or more ways of improving in what we are doing. Time is changing, so we must move with time upon our mind and our hearts, not forgetting the essence.

“While this organisation is here. Every time we must reflect why and then continue to seek for improvement,” the former COAS said.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, retired Admiral Ola Sa’ad Ibrahim, former Chief of Defence Staff, said that the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), had produced quality number of armed forces for the country.

He also said that the country had also nurtured a group of young Nigerians as military personnel, because while at NDA they picked degrees.

“So the modern day officers of the country forces are well educated. They are well connected with the needs of the community they have sworn to serve,” he said.

Also, retired Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, President, 37 Regular Course, said that that the occasion was to celebrate and appreciate the former COAS for serving and representing them well.

He noted that the course had produced the highest number of two star generals in the history of the armed forces of Nigeria from 1964 to date.

