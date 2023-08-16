Insecurity growing worse under you, Matawalle’s spokesman hits Zamfara Governor

Comrade Abdullah Anas Kaura, spokesperson to former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mattawalle, says Zamfara is currently facing turbulent times “due to inept leadership”. Kaura also…

Comrade Abdullah Anas Kaura, spokesperson to former Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mattawalle, says Zamfara is currently facing turbulent times “due to inept leadership”.

Kaura also claimed that non-indigenes, acting as cabals, were in control of the state’s affairs, contributing to a high level of insecurity in the region.

In a statement he personally signed, Kaura also highlighted what he described as dire poverty being experienced by the people of the state.

He asked the current governor of the State, Dauda Lawal, take immediate action to address the escalating poverty and insecurity issues within the state.

“By adopting strategies used during the previous administration, the current administration in Zamfara State has a significant opportunity to effectively tackle poverty and insecurity,” he said.

Expressing deep concern over rising poverty and delayed salary payments, Kaura called for the governor’s resignation, attributing it to incompetence.

“Dauda has performed abysmally and stands as the worst governor Zamfara has witnessed. Many residents have been compelled to leave their hometowns due to safety concerns and the prevailing extreme poverty. His resignation is imperative, given his inability to meet the expectations of the people,” the statement said.

Sulaiman Bala Idris, spokesman of Governor Lawal, could not be reached for reaction at the time of filing this report.

