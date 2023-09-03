Insecurity: Govt donates N20m to security personnel, families

The Katsina State Government yesterday disbursed N20 million to support 33 families of some vigilantes who lost their lives in the course of fighting…

The Katsina State Government yesterday disbursed N20 million to support 33 families of some vigilantes who lost their lives in the course of fighting against banditry and also others that sustained injuries in the process.

Governor Malam Dikko Radda, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Abdullahi Garba Faskari, said the gesture was part of his campaign promises to fight insecurity and also to ameliorate the suffering of the victims.

He reassured of his administration’s commitment towards fighting insecurity and criminalities across the state.

He further said that some members of the public who sustained injury during bandits’ attacks across the affected areas would also benefit.

Earlier in his address, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on victims of banditry and IDPs, Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim Danja, said each of the deceased vigilantes’ family would receive a cheque of N500,000.

He added that 10 injured vigilantes and a police personnel would also get N250,000 each, while the family of a military personnel who also lost his life received N1 million.

In his remarks, the state’s Commander of Vigilante Group of Nigeria, Malam Salisu Rabo Kurfi, thanked the government, saying the support could not have come at a better time.

