Insecurity: Gov Mutfwang suspends mining activities in Plateau

The Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has signed the Executive Order 001 of 2025, suspending all mining activities across the state.

The governor the move was aimed protecting the environment, addressing security challenges, and safeguarding the well-being of citizens.

He disclosed this at a stakeholders’ engagement held at the New Government House in Jos, the state capital, on Saturday morning. Among the attendees were traditional rulers, community leaders, local government chairmen, and representatives from mining communities.

According to Mutfwang, the suspension is necessary in order to curb illegal mining, mitigate land degradation, combat child labour, and address escalating security threats.

Also, the governor said the measure would address the influx of unregulated foreign miners, which has fueled banditry, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and illegal firearms possession in mining communities.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the state, it is my duty to ensure the safety of our people. Given the rising security concerns associated with illegal mining, we must take decisive action.

“All mining operations are hereby suspended until further notice. This measure is aimed at restoring order and ensuring that Plateau’s resources are harnessed for the benefit of its people.

“To ensure a structured and sustainable approach to mining in the state, the government will collaborate with the Federal Government, local authorities, host communities, and mineral rights holders to establish a monitoring framework and enforce Community Development Agreements (CDA) that guarantee socio-economic benefits for host communities.

“This suspension is a crucial step towards securing our communities from the threats posed by unregulated mining activities. It is not intended to target individuals or hinder economic progress but rather to ensure that mining is conducted in a responsible and sustainable manner,” he said.

The governor further inaugurated a Technical Committee on Mining Reform to oversee the implementation of the order, to be chaired by the Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Philemon Dafi.

The committee is tasked with verifying mining licences to ensure compliance with regulations, gathering data on mining sites for better resource management and regulating illegal mining operations to curb environmental and security concerns.

The committee is to also recommend designated mining areas to prevent encroachment on residential lands.

“The Plateau State Government remains committed to ensuring that mining activities contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic growth while prioritizing security, environmental protection, and community development,” the governor added.

In his remarks, the Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, His Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, commended Governor Mutfwang for taking the bold decision and assured him of the unwavering support of the traditional rulers towards implementing the Executive Order to safeguard the people and the future of Plateau State.