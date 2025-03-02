Insecurity: Gombe gov hands over 50 vehicles to security agencies

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has donated operational and surveillance vehicles to various security agencies in the state.

Speaking after a ‘Show of Force’ exercise, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Colonel Abdullahi Bello (Rtd), stated that following the formal inauguration of the vehicles at the recently concluded second Gombe State Security Summit, all the vehicles have been officially handed over to their designated security agencies.

“From today, these vehicles are in the custody of their respective security agencies and will be deployed to ensure the protection of lives and property across Gombe State. Gombe State is making remarkable progress because we have peace, and this stability is not accidental. It is the result of deliberate efforts by the government,” he said.

Col. Bello commended Governor Yahaya for prioritising the security and well-being of the people, emphasising that peace is the foundation of development.

The commissioner revealed that security agencies had consistently expressed concerns over logistics and mobility, adding that the governor swiftly responded by providing 50 fully equipped operational vehicles.

Reaffirming the governor’s commitment to security, Col. Bello explained that the intervention was aimed at ensuring the safety and protection of Gombe State’s residents while equipping security agencies with the necessary tools to combat crime.

“The purpose of this ‘Show of Force’ exercise is to reassure the public of their safety and send a strong message to criminal elements that security forces are fully prepared to neutralise any threats to the peace and stability of the state,” he stated.

He urged residents to move about freely without fear, assuring them that security operatives are proactive and will continue to clamp down on criminal activities.

The Director-General of the Gombe State Security, Traffic, and Environmental Corps (GOSTEC), ACP Ibrahim Bappah (Rtd), affirmed the commitment of all security agencies to judiciously utilise the vehicles for optimal security operations.