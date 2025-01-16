Insecurity: FG drifting into realm of misgovernance – CNG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) says it is deeply saddened by the recent incidents that have “once again brought sorrow and grief to our communities in Northern Nigeria.”

The CNG in a statement by Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi extended its condolences to the peoples and governments of Borno and Zamfara States over the loss of lives in two events.

Charanchi said in Borno State, the heinous killing of 40 farmers by suspected members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in Kukawa Local Government Area near Daban Leda is yet another grim reminder of the persistent threat posed by extremist elements Boko Haram.

“This senseless act of violence has deprived families of their loved ones, communities of their breadwinners, and our nation of hardworking citizens striving to sustain their livelihoods.

“Similarly, in Zamfara State, the accidental killing of 16 civilians during an airstrike at Tungar Kara, where members of a local vigilance group were mistakenly identified as fleeing bandits from Gidan Makera in the Boko district of Zurmi Local Government Area, is a tragic and regrettable occurrence.

“This unfortunate incident stresses the urgent need for a comprehensive review of operational procedures to prevent further collateral damage in the fight against insecurity,” he said.

The CNG “hereby stand in solidarity with the affected families and communities, sharing in their grief and praying for the repose of the souls of the departed. We urge the governments of Borno and Zamfara States to provide immediate support and succor to the families of the victims.

“In the case of the Zamfara airstrike, we call on the Federal Government to launch a thorough and transparent investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. While the CNG calls for those found culpable for lapses to be held accountable, measures must be put in place to avoid a recurrence.

“The CNG also noted that the recent events highlight the urgent need for the Federal Government and security operatives to redouble efforts to eliminate the remnants of terrorist groups and bandits operating in Borno, Zamfara, and other affected states.”

“This must include sustained intelligence gathering, robust community engagement, and the deployment of modern technology to ensure precision in security operations. Security agencies must foster stronger partnerships with local communities and vigilante groups to enhance operational effectiveness and reduce the risk of misidentification.”

The CNG reiterated its calls to the Federal and State Governments to prioritize the safety and well-being of their citizens by taking decisive action against all forms of insecurity and criminality.

The group contended these existential threats from bandits and terrorists should preoccupy the Federal Government and ruffle some feathers until our people are protected from killers rather than wasting enormous resources pursuing controversial tax reforms that only guarantee squalor and deprivation to the Nigerian people.

“Regrettably, Nigerians have already been forced into cohabiting with insecurity, living in destitution, accepting unemployment, and surviving by the proliferation of arms that have been acquired by monstrous murderers.

“Thus, the Federal Government is apparently drifting away into the realm of misgovernance with misplaced priorities while the areas and sectors that need the attention most are left unattended to as the terror groups such as Boko Haram, Bandits and Lakurawa continue to even advance to areas where our security forces had dismantled them earlier.

“The CNG reminds President Bola Tinubu that the bucks stops with him as Nigerians are closely and carefully scrutinising his administration whose verdict would be certainly passed come 2027.

“May the souls of the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to bear these irreparable losses. Together, we must work towards a future free from violence and fear,” the statement added.