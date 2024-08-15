Insecurity: FG develops mobile app for youths to report crimes

The federal government said it has developed a mobile application called “Mobiliser”, which Nigerian youths can download on their respective phones to report crimes and…

The federal government said it has developed a mobile application called “Mobiliser”, which Nigerian youths can download on their respective phones to report crimes and criminalities.

This, it said, would give security operatives comprising the Nigerian Police, the military and other security agencies to swing into action to trail the criminals and bring them to book.

The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Issa Lanre-Onilu, disclosed this at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Abuja, on Wednesday during a meeting with media executives and top editors.

The meeting was convened by the centre’s National Coordinator, Maj Gen Adamu Laka.

Daily Trust reports that the government’s announcement of the App came a few days after youths embarked on a nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

Speaking at the meeting, NOA DG, who was represented by the Director of Press, Paul Odenyi, explained that if youths knew a lot of lofty programmes the government has for them, they would embrace them and wouldn’t engage in any form of violence.

“We know and are aware that it is very important to carry youth along in whatever programmes we do. I want to use this medium to inform you that at the National Orientation Agency, we now have an App called ‘Mobiliser’, where Nigerian youth can report crimes and criminalities first hand,” he said.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of NCTC, Maj Gen Laka explained that the centre sees the media as critical partners in the fight against terrorism and other violent crimes, adding that it was expedient for both the media and the security agencies to be on the same page.