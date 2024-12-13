Insecurity: FCT police seek collaboration with sister agencies

The FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has called for synergy between the command and other sister security agencies in order to tackle cases of insecurity in the territory.

Disu made the call on Tuesday when he visited the commanders of the key security outfits, which included Guards Brigade, NSCDC, Nigeria Air Force as well as the FCT Director of Security and the Commander of the naval base.

He stressed the need for collaboration among the various security outfits to tackle crimes in the nation’s capital.

He said the courtesy calls were part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration among security agencies.

He emphasised the importance of fostering inter-agency cooperation, enhancing synergy and building mutual understanding to effectively address the rising security challenges facing the FCT and its environs.