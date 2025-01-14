Insecurity: CUPP asks Nigerians to Reject APC in 2027

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), the main opposition group in Nigeria, has criticised the Federal Government over widespread insecurity.

In a statement signed by CUPP’s spokesperson, Comrade Mark Adebayo, the opposition coalition described the recent massacre of 40 farmers in Borno state by suspected Boko Haram terrorists as a tragic example of the government’s inability to protect its citizens.

CUPP highlighted the escalating insecurity across various states in Nigeria, with thousands of lives lost and millions displaced due to terrorist attacks and kidnappings.

The coalition accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of neglecting its duty to safeguard the nation’s security, despite significant investments in counter-terrorism efforts.

It called for a radical overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, emphasizing the need for a government that can effectively combat insecurity.

CUPP urged Nigerians to reject the APC in the 2027 elections, warning of dire consequences if the current administration remains in power beyond that year.

Comrade Mark Adebayo, the National Spokesperson for CUPP, expressed condolences to the families of the victims and called for decisive action to restore peace and stability in the country.