Insecurity crippling Africa’s industrial output, driving away investors – PAMA

The Pan-African Manufacturers Association (PAMA) has expressed worry that conflicts and insecurity across African countries are crippling industrial output and driving away investors from the continent.

This was contained in a report titled “The Shadow of Insecurity: A Threat to Africa’s Manufacturing Sector,” published in PAMA’s newsletter for February.

“Rising insecurity in Africa continues to cripple manufacturing. Violent insurgencies, armed conflicts, and political instability slashing industrial output and investor confidence,” the report indicated.

The body demanded urgent interventions to strengthen security institutions, rebuild infrastructure, and provide financial support to struggling manufacturers.

According to PAMA, the conflict in the DRC has severely disrupted mineral processing, a sector that is crucial to global technology supply chains. The instability threatens Africa’s role as a key supplier of raw materials to industries worldwide.

It further noted that Sudan’s staggering inflation rate—soaring to 145.14% as of January 2025— fuels economic decline and industrial stagnation in the country.

The association urged African governments and regional blocs to prioritize security, improve economic resilience, and stabilise key industrial hubs through targeted policies.