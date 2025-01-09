Insecurity: China offers 1bn yuan grant to Africa

The Peoples Republic of China has promised to provide one billion Yuan in military grant to Africa to enable the continent tackle its security challenges.

This was disclosed by the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, during a joint press conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Thursday.

Yi said it is only through global solidarity and response that security challenges can be brought to an end.

“China would like to work with Africa to deliver on the global security initiative and together achieve a modernization featuring peace and security and build an all weather, China-Africa community with a shared future.”

“We will work to advance the partnership action for common security and provide 1 billion yuan of grants in military assistance to Africa and help train 6000 military personnel and 1000 police and law enforcement personnel for African countries.

“China will also continue to support the building of the African standby force and the rapid response forces and support African countries in carrying out counter terrorism peacekeeping operations and will support Africa in safeguarding its legitimate rights and interests, practicing true multilateralism and not letting power politics and bullyism find their place in Africa.”

Referring to Africa’s quest for a seat at the United Nations, Yi said, “At the United Nations Security Council, China’s vote will always go to Africa, and we will continue to speak up for the legitimate voice of African countries at multilateral arena. As the second largest contributor to peacekeeping operations, China will continue to support the United Nations in carrying out peacekeeping operations in Africa.

“China will also firmly support Africa in achieving security through development, we will work with Africa to jointly carry out the 10 partnership actions and make good use of the 360 billion yuan of funding support announced at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation FOCAC summit.

“Nigeria is an important country in Africa and the chair of ECOWAS, it plays an important role in safeguarding peace and stability in Western Africa and the Sahel region. China supports Nigeria in rallying countries in the region to achieve strength through unity, to build synergy through reconciliation, and to promote security through cooperation, in order to achieve peace and stability in the region, and China, would like to make its contribution to the best of its ability.”

On his part, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Tuggar said the present administration is committed to working with countries like China in domesticating production of military equipment, both kinetic and non kinetic. This is what we’re looking for, so that we don’t have to go out looking to procure and the delays, so many rules and regulations we need to be able to produce locally.

“Nigeria is a very responsible country working with the Constitution, and that’s why, we have never had any expansionist tendencies, which is why others reposed so much confidence in us and in our leadership. We will continue to work with with countries such as China in addressing these challenges and rely on them to work with us towards ensuring that private military companies outside interference remains outside.”

The Minister explained that Nigeria has consistently proved effective in leading other countries in the region, and in Africa in addressing challenges to peace and security, and “we do this whenever we partner with other countries and have their support, including major powers that are outside of our region, outside of Africa, and we appreciate that sort of approach.”