Insecurity: Bayelsa plans surveillance cameras for Yenagoa

To boost security, the Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, has approved the installation of closed-circuit surveillance cameras to cover parts of Yenagoa.

The project, which entails the installation of 200 new cameras and revamping of 50 others, is in furtherance of the administration’s Safe City Programme.

The governor’s spokesman, Mr Daniel Alabrah, who disclosed this to newsmen in a statement on Friday, quoted Diri as saying this during a three-day Security Watch Africa Initiatives’ conference in Doha, Qatar.