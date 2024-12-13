Insecurity: Army to review operational strategies Monday

The Nigerian Army says all arrangements have been made to review operational strategies in different theaters of operations across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

The review will be done during the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2024 at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja, from Monday to Thursday next week.

The conference, according to the spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, will be chaired by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede.

SPONSOR AD

Nwachukwu said the conference presents a veritable platform for the assessment of the Nigerian Army’s kinetic and non-kinetic operations with special focus on evaluating the commitment of the army to maintaining operational effectiveness.