Insecurity: Army begins operation ‘Hakorin Damisa IV’ in Plateau

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has inaugurated a special operation code named “Operation Hakorin Damisa IV” to tackle insecurity in Plateau State.

Lagbaja inaugurated the special operation on Saturday in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau.

The COAS explained that the special operation was aimed at tackling the ongoing security challenges within Mangu and its environs.

He charged troops of the special force to respond to all distress calls and work with other security agencies to end all forms of insecurity in the area.

”Gentlemen, as your 23rd COAS, I address you today and charge all of you deployed for this special operation to end the conflicts in Mangu and its environs.

”You must work with other security agencies and because you are a people’s army, you must respond to all distress calls.

”You must also give feedback to the people at all times in order to win the confidence of the public.”

The COAS also charged the troops to be professional and guided by the rules of engagement during the operation.

He warned that any soldier found wanting would not be spared.

He called on residents of Mangu to cooperate with the military and other security agencies by providing timely information for a prompt response.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the COAS was earlier briefed on the security situation in the area by Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven and General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Nigeria Army.

He also met with religious and community leaders, youth and women groups, and officials of the local authority in Mangu.

Lagbaja appealed to the stakeholders to preach peace at all times, stressing that peace and security were key to national development. (NAN)

