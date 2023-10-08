Insecurity: Again, FRSC seeks permission to bear firearms

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says there is a need for its personnel to bear firearms in discharging their duties, considering the level of…

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says there is a need for its personnel to bear firearms in discharging their duties, considering the level of security challenges across the country.

The Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu, made this known on Saturday while inaugurating 1,762 personnel of the corps who just concluded their four-month basic course at the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, Niger.

Daily Trust reports that the Corps had in the past made a case for its personnel to bear arms for their safety, a call that authorities have ignored.

Biu, who was represented by Shehu Zaki, a Deputy Corps Marshal, said that the measure would ensure adequate protection for the personnel who were often attacked in the course of duty by some road users or suspected criminals who take advantage of the security challenges in the country.

“It is left to the political leaders to arm the FRSC, but what we do know is that the issue of the FRSC bearing arms has been on our status since 1992.

“What we are still waiting for is for us to be given the go-ahead to start using arms.

“Right now, looking at the level of insecurity in the country, it is not out of place for the FRSC to start using arms to enable us to protect ourselves when the need arises,” Biu said.

He, however, urged the cadet officers, cadet marshal assistants and road marshal assistants to be dedicated to their duties towards bringing glory to the corps and the nation.

The corps marshal urged the personnel to be patriotic and exhibit the highest level of discipline, honour, integrity, accountability, transparency, courtesy, confidentiality, decency, loyalty and team spirit in discharging their duties to ensure success.

Biu said, “As we tackle the challenges of nation-building and sustainable development in a complex operational environment, where you will soon face reality.

“It has therefore become imperative that I sound a very strong caution which is aimed at protecting and preserving your lives in the cause of discharging your duties objectively.

“You must constantly abide by the regulations which guide the work ethics as you carry out your constitutional roles.

“Without this, you will be doing a lot of damage to yourself, the Corps and the nation as a whole.* (NAN)

