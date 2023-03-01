Injured Nadal out of Indian Wells Masters

Three-time event winner and 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the ATP 1000 at Indian Wells because of injury, tournament officials said…

The news comes after the Spaniard said in late January he expected to miss six to eight weeks with the hip flexor injury he sustained at the Australian Open.

“We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year,” tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement.

Nadal said on January 26 that tests had confirmed a moderate muscle tear in his left hip that did not require surgery.