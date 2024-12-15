Initiative launched to manage waste in Abuja

The Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa (CoM SSA) in collaboration with Nile University and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has unveiled the Urban Lab initiative for efficient waste management in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The event, held in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), is targeted at addressing the city’s waste management challenges and advancing its climate action agenda.

The Urban Lab initiative, co-implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and supported by the European Union, brought together key stakeholders to launch a comprehensive waste management framework aimed at improving governance, sustainability, and community awareness.

In his keynote remark, the European Union delegate, Tomasz Gawlik, noted that over 350 local governments across Sub-Saharan Africa have benefited from this initiative, ensuring cities develop their sustainable energy access and climate action plans.

“The EU, through initiatives like the Global Covenant of Mayors in Sub-Saharan Africa, is committed to supporting African cities in tackling climate challenges and developing climate-resilient infrastructure. By empowering cities, we are building a sustainable and resilient future for Africa and its people,” he said.

The vice chairman, AMAC, Nasiru Usman, who represented the chairman, also highlighted the collaboration between government agencies, private sector partners, and civil society as instrumental in achieving the Lab’s objectives for social and economic development.

“We are committed to supporting the Urban Lab’s innovative waste management initiatives, which have made Abuja a model city in Nigeria. Together, we can build a distinctive, globally recognized capital,” he added.

Also speaking at the event, Prof. Dilli Dogo, Vice-Chancellor of Nile University, described the Urban Lab as a transformative step towards creating a cleaner and greener Abuja.

“It is a transformative journey toward sustainable waste governance,” he said.