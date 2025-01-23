Infrastructure, security key to Africa’s development — ADC chairman

The National Chairman, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ralphs Nwosu, says African leaders have not given a good account of themselves in the development of the continent.

Speaking on Thursday at a summit on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Orchestration, The Conductor Approach, organised by The Next Big Thing Continental (TNBTC), in conjunction with Cosmopolitan University Collaborative Centre for Artificial Intelligence, Nwosu said the summit is aimed at awakening people’s consciousness about current developments.

He said what is needed is a visionary leader, pointing out that Morocco “came up with a visionary leadership that is providing the electric power that has more or less revolutionised the country.

“The Ghana Cyber Security Agency started a system that has revolutionised security in Ghana. We want to see that take place everywhere.

“If (our) government can invest in that, and other African countries, the young people will grow,” Nwosu added.

According to him, TNBTC partnership with the Cosmopolitan University is to help in bringing AI to the doorstep of many people who need it, adding that it is a challenge for people in government to take the message to their different constituencies.

The ADC chairman further said, “Without scapegoating any organisation or leaders, I’m certain there is a consensus that we have not given a good account of the great potentials that abound in our country and continent, both in human, material and climatic resonance.

“Infrastructure and security are critical to Africa’s journey. Some leaders have already shown great commitment to leading the way. Knowledge, creativity and innovation lead in the modern world. Many in our continent are excelling in Fintech, technology and engineering. Today, communication and multimedia solutions and systems have become high economic drivers synonymous with development.”

Chairman of the occasion, Maj-Gen Charles Maduegbunam (rtd.), said there is nothing like technology transfer, arguing, “how can technology be transferred to somebody who is not prepared to acquire it?

“You must be ready. You must say to yourself, I want this technology. And you do all you can to acquire it. You must go out and acquire technology,” he said.

Maduegbunam who was Director General of Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), stated that artificial intelligence is not merely a trend but a transformative force that shapes the world.

“Technology should serve to uplift the most vulnerable among us, addressing pressing issues like climate change, healthcare access, and education disparities.

“It is in practice that we channel our energy and ingenuity into creating solutions that are not only smart, but also inclusive and sustainable,” he advised.