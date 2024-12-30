Infrastructure Projects Expand for AFCON: Nations Race to Upgrade Stadiums for the 2025 Tournament

With less than two years to go before the commencement of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, there is a rush to improve sports facilities changes across the continent. Such changes are witnessed in the construction of new stadiums, the increase in seating capacity, and even the installation of modern turf technology for participating nations in the tournament. Such a rush is not solely for sporting purposes, as there is a broader plan to grow the tourism sector and present a strong image of Africa in the global football scene.

AFCON 2025 at a Glance: A Landmark Tournament in Morocco

This will be Morocco’s second time as a host of the AFCON tournament since they last hosted it in 1988 when the tournament had only eight teams. The upcoming tournament will now have 24 teams, which depicts the advancement of African football in the last few decades. The selection of Morocco as the host of the tournament was made in 2023 and the nation has set forth to adequately prepare for the demands of the new format.

Teams across Africa, including past winners such as Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, and Nigeria, are determined to qualify. The battle for qualification is in full swing right now. Preliminary rounds started in 2024, with 48 nations split into 12 groups fighting for 23 places in the tournament.

Morocco’s Marathon Preparation: Building Stadiums and Hubs

With the ambition to become champions of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, Morocco is advancing its construction projects in prominent cities such as Casablanca, Marrakesh, and Rabat. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has certain requirements, however, which Morocco seems to be fulfilling by modernizing its venues. Quality turf and bleachers, as well as enough space to accommodate fans, are among the requirements. These were upgrades to the stadiums themselves, as well as outreach initiatives to develop roads, hotels, and public transport systems around them. This multidimensional development plan demonstrates Morocco’s readiness to successfully organize a tournament of remarkable scale.

As for the Moroccan stadiums, some of them are expected to be substantially responsible for the tournament:

Mohammed V Stadium – Casablanca

Moulay Abdellah Stadium – Rabat

Ibn Batouta Stadium – Tangier

Adrar Stadium – Agadir

Marrakesh Stadium – Marrakesh

According to specific criteria, the CAF also approves the potential eligibility of the stadiums. They include its structural integrity, seating capacity, quality of the pitch, and reachability, all aimed at providing a good experience for the teams and the fans.

The Price of Hosting: Is the Investment Worth It?

It is not uncommon for a host of major sports tournaments to incur humongous expenses, for example, Côte d’Ivoire’s expenditure of $1.8 billion for the AFCON 2023. This budget included not only the building of the main stadiums but also the development of the transport network and placement of the Olympic stadium of Abidjan, which has a capacity of 60, 000. The economic effects of such investments have long been a matter of controversy; in its support, they mention expansion in tourism and improvement of the local infrastructure.

Nevertheless, several host countries are saddened to find out that the majority of the events’ facilities are rarely utilized after the event, which raises the issue of sustainability. The cities that have hosted the Olympic Games, like Athens and Rio, are clear pointers on how buildings constructed for the purpose of the Olympic Games can rapidly become out of fashion and unutilized. Urbanists are already sounding the alarm in their research – the task of revitalizing sports infrastructure may turn out to be a greater challenge than it seemed.

Moreover, in conditions of global instability, fans may not get to the match, as has already happened in different parts of the world. In the last couple of years, both the COVID-19 epidemic and political conflicts have prevented stadiums from filling up.

Global Inspiration: Lessons from International Infrastructure Success Stories

The 2018 World Cup held in Russia is a good illustration showing how deliberate investments in sports structure can pay off for a country. Russia modernized 12 host stadiums located in 11 cities, in addition to building new urban structures such as railroads, roads, and airports. This case is now of interest to all countries currently developing their sports infrastructure – research is trying to identify key factors for success.

A different method was also practiced by Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, where the construction of seven stadiums was done. Most of the work was completed with one fully removable stadium that has a modular design and can be moved after the tournament.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics held in Japan also provide such an example as a number of the venues was built utilising the bio-degradable including the stadium which was built using only native timber sourced sustainably from ecological forests.

Sustainability Matters: Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2023 Legacy Plan

Ivory Coast was an AFCON 2023 host, and the country’s authorities have initiated a program with the goal of sustaining and regularly repurposing structures built for the tournament so that they can be used in the future. The maintenance of these facilities, made possible by the creation of a distinct body by the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF), is so as to keep them operational and available. This initiative is designed to ensure that the host cities of AFCON will become the centers of development for the region with an emphasis on youth programs, which will be a great advantage in generating services and well-maintained facilities for such future events.

Furthermore, Ivorian authorities have put forward the establishment of a special fund for youth football development, which will be aimed at supporting the use of the new facilities that are being built to harness emerging talent. With six newly built or renovated stadiums, including the Olympic stadium, with a seating capacity of 60000 in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast has set the tone for the sustainable use of tournament infrastructure across Africa.

Challenges Beyond Stadiums: Other Key Needs in African Sports

Still, although stadiums and their associated tournament-ready infrastructure are important, Africa’s sports ecosystem has other shortcomings that go beyond the arenas. African sports clearly do not have an overabundance of resources – neither at the youth nor at the amateur, nor even at the highly professional level. At the same time, the price of each stadium is tens of millions of dollars since communications, transport, and road infrastructure are required. And these are not one-time expenses; maintenance of the facilities, even in a mothballed state, will have to be paid for every year. So, is it worth it for African countries to invest in huge arenas and fan zones – or should they start somewhere else?

Let’s assume where, in theory, “extra money” can be spent to boost the sports sector:

Aspect Problem Funding Solution Youth Programs Limited access to facilities Build local sports centers Training Facilities Outdated or inadequate equipment Upgrade with modern sports technology Coaching Resources Shortage of qualified coaches Fund certification and training programs Athlete Healthcare Insufficient medical support in rural areas Establish regional sports clinics Equipment Access Lack of basic sports gear Provide subsidies for quality equipment

Moreover, with the growth of IT technologies, money is flowing into this sector – big money is no longer brought in so much by the match itself but by various digital products.

Conclusion: A New Era for African Football

Africa’s investment in AFCON 2025 infrastructures signals the beginning of a transformation in which countries begin to use new styles. Morocco sets the bar high with its upgraded stadiums, while the Ivory Coast has taken a step further by demonstrating how to effectively plan the legacy of a venue in such a way as to make it usable after the tournament. Such projects improve football and create jobs, enhance the environment for youth training, and contribute to community development. So, maybe the new developments in African cities are really capable of radically turning everything upside down and relaunching African sports. The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will definitely bring us a new experience in this matter.