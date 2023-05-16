Inflation hits 22.2% in April despite monetary tightening

FG needs complementary measures to boost food supply The rise of food prices, non-alcoholic beverages, 51 housing water, electricity and gas increased Nigeria’s headline inflation…

The rise of food prices, non-alcoholic beverages, 51 housing water, electricity and gas increased Nigeria’s headline inflation to 22.2 per cent in April, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed.

Nigeria continues to suffer increasing inflation numbers, defying the contractionary monetary stance of the CBN. Inflation jumped by 652 basis points from February 2022 to date, moving along with interest rates.

Between May 2022 and March 2023, interest rates have increased by 650 basis points to 18% from 11.5%. This is yet to weaken the pace of inflation in the country.

The data showed that the increase was 0.18 per cent points high when compared to the 22.04 per cent recorded in March.

On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 5.40 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2022, which was 16.82 per cent.

“The contributions of items on the divisional level to the increase in the headline index are food and non-alcoholic beverages 11.51 per cent, housing water, electricity, gas & other fuel 3.7 per cent, clothing and footwear 1.7, transport 1.4 per cent, furnishings and household equipment and maintenance 1.1, education 0.88 per cent, health 0.67 per cent, among others.”

It said the food inflation rate in April 2023 was 24.61 per cent on a year-on-year basis, which was 6.24 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in April 2022 (18.37 per cent).

“The rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, fish, potatoes, yam and other tubers, fruits, meat, vegetable, and spirits.”

“On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in April 2023 was 2.13 per cent, this was 0.06 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in March 2023 (2.07 per cent).

FG needs complementary measures to boost food supply – Expert

A financial analyst, Prof. Uche Uwaleke, noted that the increase did not come as a surprise in view of the rising inflation trend in many economies partly caused by the Russian Ukrainian conflict, adding that the Nigerian case has a lot to do with domestic structural factors.

He said the situation indicated the monetary policy tightening stance of the Central Bank of Nigeria alone may not address the challenge as the continuous rate hikes embarked upon since May 2022 has not yielded the desired results.

“The government needs to implement complementary fiscal measures aimed at boosting food supply as well as reducing firm’s cost of production occasioned by the high cost of energy and transport. It is pertinent to note that Inflationary pressure continues to be driven by the food index at over 24 percent reflecting legacy factors such as transport challenges.”