Inflation: Council distributes rice to 10,000

No fewer than 10,000 members of Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State received an intervention of rice and other consumables as part of the council’s move to ease the impacts of inflation in the area.

Addressing beneficiaries during the distribution, chairman of the council, Alhaji Hassan Garban Kauye Farawa Farawa, said the government was aware of the difficulties being faced by the communities, hence, the gesture.

He explained that the distribution of the food item is in support of the recent move by the state government under Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to ease the pressure of inflation.

In another development, the council had also trained 50 youths drawn from the communities on social media management for self-reliance and also empowered them with sophisticated phones to enable them venture into the art effectively.