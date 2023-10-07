INEC: We’ve reprimanded official who issued withdrawal letter on Kano guber appeal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied withdrawing from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano Governorship election petition case. Mr Sam Olumekun, National…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied withdrawing from the appeal process in the ongoing Kano Governorship election petition case.

Mr Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC said this on Saturday night in a statement.

Daily Trust had earlier reported that there is confusion in Kano over a letter by INEC signifying its stand not to participate in the appeal against the Kano Governorship Election Petition Tribunal judgement sacking Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

The letter dated October 6, and signed by the Head of Legal Department, INEC Kano, Suleiman Alkali, said the commission withdrew its appeal as it had no reason to appeal any judgment.

However, INEC headquarters in the statement signed by Mr Olumekun, said that the letter was not authorised.

“We wish to state categorically that the letter was not authorised. It has since been withdrawn and the officer reprimanded.

“The public is therefore advised to discountenance the insinuation that the Commission has withdrawn from the case or even worse abandoned the appeal,” Olumekun said.

He said that where litigants join INEC in a case, the commission is under obligation to respond accordingly.

He said, “We have therefore instructed our lawyers to proceed in line with extant policy of the Commission. The policy has not changed.”

