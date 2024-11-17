✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
INEC uploads 98 percent of Ondo guber results on IReV portal

At least 98.96 percent of polling unit results from the ongoing Ondo governorship election have been uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission Result Viewing (IReV) portal as of 2:37am, on Sunday.

A total of 3,892 polling unit results had been submitted on the portal as of the time of fling this report.

There are a total of 3,933 polling units in the state.

Although there are 17 candidates in the election, it is clearly a two-horse race of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, and incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

So far, results of 13 Local Government Areas have been collated with Aiyedatiwa, taking the lead.

 

 

