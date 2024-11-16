INEC uploads 63 percent of Ondo guber results on IReV portal

At least 63 percent of polling unit results from the ongoing Ondo governorship election have been uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission Result Viewing (IReV) portal as of 4:37pm.
A total of 2,500 polling unit results had been submitted on the portal as of the time of fling this report.
There are a total of 3,933 polling units in the state.
Although there are 17 candidates in the election, it is clearly a two-horse race of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr. Agboola Ajayi, and incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Results of the election are trickling in from different polling units across the state.