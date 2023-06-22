INEC to review operations of 2023 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed dates to review the operations of the 2023 general elections. The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and…

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said this in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the commission held its regular meeting on Thursday 22nd June 2023, and resolved to conduct a post-election review of the 2023 General Election in line with its practice over the years.

“The commission has been holding these review meetings after every General Election since 2011. The review will involve the commission’s officials at National and state levels as well as stakeholders with a view to learning lessons and charting the way forward.”

“The review will commence with a meeting of the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on 4th July 2023 and end with the commission’s retreat on 5th August 2023. At state level, the internal review will involve the commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments, Administrative Secretaries as well as some Presiding Officers and Collation/Returning Officers,” Okoye said.

He also said that the external engagement will involve critical stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, election observers, the media and service providers such as transporters that facilitated the movement of personnel and materials for the election.

He said the review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections.

Okoye added that the detailed schedule of activities and timelines will be released immediately after the meeting with RECs on 4th July 2023.

