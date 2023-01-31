INEC takes delivery of materials in Benue, Nasarawa

Ahead of the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has commenced the distribution of non-sensitive materials to all the 13 local…

Ahead of the general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has commenced the distribution of non-sensitive materials to all the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State.

The commission on Tuesday also confirmed receiving sensitive and non-sensitive materials for the elections in Benue State.

Nasarawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, while inspecting the vehicles hired for conveying the materials from INEC state headquarters in Lafia on Tuesday, stated that the items were expected to arrive at the local government offices of the commission early enough before the elections.

He explained that the deployment of the non-sensitive materials which is the second level was to allow timely distribution to Registration Area Centres as well as Electoral Wards across the state.

Dr. Ajidagba disclosed that the non-sensitive materials include mats, ballot boxes, voters’ cubicles and election bags.

In Benue state, INEC’s Public Affairs Officer, Terkaa Andyar, while responding to questions from journalists in Makurdi said: “We have received ballot boxes and sleeping mats which will be used in Registration Area Centers, (RACs).

“We have also received the voting cubicles and other consumables such as ink pads, stamps, and calculators among others. We have received the Biomodal Voter Accreditation System, (BIVAS) and other forms that will be used before and on election days.”

From Hope Abbah Emmanuel (Makurdi) & Umar Muhammed, (Lafia)