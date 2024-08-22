INEC should copy NBA’s digital elections – Maikyau

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to learn from the association’s digital elections.…

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to learn from the association’s digital elections.

He made the call while unveiling the NBA digital stamp and seal for lawyers in the country.

“What we did with the election is a template for the country to copy and I would invite the INEC to come and take a study on how to conduct a seamless election that would not expose the people to risks,” he said.

He said the NBA elections took place across the country in July where members voted electronically from the comfort of their homes and offices freely.

“We have consolidated our registration for the conference and for the first time, it was not contracted to an external firm and anybody registering will do it on the platform

“We must key into the direction the world is going and everybody is going digital and the NBA cannot afford to be left behind and that is why we embarked on this project,” he said.

He said users of the platform have testified to its quality.

Speaking during the ceremony, the General Secretary of the NBA, Adesina Adegbite, said the event guaranteed the integrity of any document filed by a lawyer.

“That contract we signed has become a reality and our members would now apply especially this tool and take advantage of this very resourceful platform,” he said.

He said videos would be sent out to members to sensitise them on how to apply for the digital stamp.

CEO of LawPavillion, Ope Olusaga, expert explained that the NBA digital stamp and seal has been designed and secured with blockchain technology and integrated into Microsoft Word to make it easier for members of the association to use.

He said it is a part of the e-court system, which brings a change from downloading, stamping and scanning for the online portal to a seamless method for members who have been verified to access and insert their e-stamp with the Word document.

He said the platform ensures that every document stamped by any lawyer in Nigeria has the transparency and authenticity of its verification and ensures non-substitution or removal of any page of filed documents.