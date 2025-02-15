INEC Seeks Law to criminalise Possession of huge Cash at Polling Units 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on the National Assembly to enact stricter laws prohibiting the possession of large sums of money within polling areas as part of efforts to curb vote-buying and other electoral malpractices.

Speaking at a consultative meeting with security operatives and the technical committee on electoral law amendments in Abuja at the weekend, INEC’s Director of Litigation and Prosecution, Tanimu Muhammed, SAN, highlighted the growing concern over vote-buying, which has become a major threat to Nigeria’s democratic process.

The meeting, organised by the Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Electoral Matters in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC) and supported by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO), provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss electoral security and legal reforms.

The INEC representative noted that politicians often justify carrying large amounts of cash on election day by citing party agent payments and logistical expenses.

However, he warned that unrestricted cash circulation at polling units has fueled vote-buying and compromised the integrity of elections.

To address this challenge, Muhammed suggested that individuals should not be allowed to carry more than ₦50,000 within polling areas.

“Vote-buying remains one of the biggest threats to credible elections in Nigeria. We need legislation that not only criminalizes this practice but also puts preventive measures in place,” Muhammed stated.

The commission urged lawmakers to prioritize amendments that would close loopholes exploited by political actors.

Beyond vote-buying, INEC officials reiterated their long-standing demand for the establishment of an Electoral Offenses Commission, arguing that the electoral body lacks the capacity to effectively prosecute offenders.

“INEC is doing its best to handle prosecutions, but we need a dedicated institution with the legal authority and resources to investigate and prosecute electoral crimes comprehensively,” Muhammed stated.

“The creation of an Electoral Offenses Commission would ensure that vote-buying, ballot snatching, and other crimes are met with swift legal action,” he added.

Ondo Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola, emphasized that reducing cash transactions at polling units would make it harder for politicians to influence voters with financial inducements.

“If we set a cash limit, security agencies will have clearer guidelines on what constitutes an electoral offense, making enforcement easier,” she added.

In response to INEC’s concerns, security agencies at the meeting reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.

However, they acknowledged challenges, particularly in logistics and coordination.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of election planning and evaluation, Abayomi Shogunle, who represented the Inspector General of Police, pointed out that inadequate resources often hamper law enforcement efforts during elections.

“We face major logistical challenges, from deploying officers to remote areas to ensuring real-time communication during elections. These are issues that need to be addressed if we are to effectively enforce electoral laws,” Shogunle said.

Despite these challenges, security agencies pledged to remain neutral and professional in carrying out their duties.

Responding to the concerns raised, the Chairman of the House Committee on Electoral Matters, Hon. Adebayo Balogun, assured that all issues discussed would be addressed in future electoral reforms.

He announced plans for a 2025 Electoral Act to replace the current 2022 version, which he said had exposed gaps during the 2023 elections.

“The 2022 Electoral Act was a significant step forward, but its implementation in the last general elections showed areas that need improvement. We are committed to strengthening our electoral laws to reflect the realities of our democracy,” Balogun said.

He emphasised that, apart from legislative reforms, there was a need for increased awareness among political parties, INEC officials, and civil society organizations on the dangers of vote-buying and other electoral malpractices.

“The Nigerian people deserve an electoral process they can trust. We must ensure that our laws are not just strong on paper but are also effectively enforced,” Balogun added.

The Senate Chairman on Electoral Matters, Senator Sharafadeen Alli, noted that while the 2022 Electoral Act was initially considered comprehensive, its implementation revealed gaps that must be closed.

“This meeting is a step towards strengthening our electoral system. The reforms we propose must reflect lessons learned from past elections and ensure that our democracy continues to evolve positively,” Alli said.