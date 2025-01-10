INEC rejects N40bn allocation in 2025 budget, proposes N126bn

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the N40 billion earmarked for it in the 2025 budget.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, rejected the estimate during budget defence before a joint committee session on INEC and Electoral Matters, at the National Assembly on Friday.

The INEC chairman in his presentation before the joint committee chaired by Senator Sarafadeen Alli (APC, Oyo South), said elections in Nigeria have become huge burden requiring adequate funding.

He said, “Our proposal for the 2025 budget, the provision requires the sum of over N126 billion. We have the document that has provided details line by line on how we intended to spend the N126 billion.

“We would like the support of the National to enable us to achieve our responsibilities in the first line charge and most of these responsibilities are constitutional.

“In a nutshell, the N40 billion budget envelope given us for 2025 will not cover 1/3 of projected expenses which totally amounts to over N126 billion

“Aside the off-cycle elections for 21 constituencies to be filled through bye – elections and the Anambra governorship election this year, personnel cost alone on account of the new minimum wage will eat up the N40 billion budgetary envelope.”

He added that the inadequacy of budget made the electoral body to get intervention funds of N10.5 billion for Edo and Ondo elections in 2024 and another N500 million for bye -elections on affected constituencies in 2024.

In their response, members of the joint committee one after the other, assured the electoral body that the proposed sum would be appropriated in the budget for the 2025 fiscal year.