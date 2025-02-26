✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
INEC issues notice for FCT council polls

INEC
    By Abbas Jimoh

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally issued the notice of elections for the six Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

The commission on Wednesday in a statement, said that the early notice, aligned with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which mandates the announcement of elections in advance.
“Nomination papers for all elective positions must be submitted through the commission’s online portal and delivered to its headquarters in Maitama, Abuja,” the statement said.
The commission said the exercise would take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 8:30am, in all polling units (PUs) across the FCT.
The notice said only registered voters whose names appear on the voter register and possess valid Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), would be allowed to cast their ballots.
It also said that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), would be deployed for the election, reinforcing its ‘No PVC, No Voting’ policy.
The commission, therefore, urged all eligible voters and stakeholders to take note of these guidelines and prepare accordingly.
