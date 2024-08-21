INEC, Gov Abiodun mourn as Ogun REC dies in Abuja

Olaniyi Ijalaye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ogun State, is dead. The Ogun REC was said to have slumped and died in Abuja on…

Olaniyi Ijalaye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ogun State, is dead.

The Ogun REC was said to have slumped and died in Abuja on Monday evening after he attended a meeting with other RECs at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters.

Ijalaye had returned to his hotel room, when the tragic incident occurred.

The meeting, according to Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, focused on two off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, and seven vacant positions in the National and State Assemblies.

The REC, an indigene of Ondo State, was said to have participated actively during the meeting and was in good spirit before the death later in the evening.

Ijalaye assumed the REC position in Ogun State in March 2022 following the transfer of his predecessor, Olusegun Agbaje, to Lagos State.

Meanwhile, the INEC has expressed sadness over the death of Mr Ijalaye who died on Monday 19th August 2024 after attending the regular quarterly meeting of the commission in Abuja.

Mr Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, on Tuesday, in a statement said until his death, Mr Ijalaye, who assumed duty on 23rd February 2022, was hardworking and conscientious.

“The commission extends its heartfelt condolences to his immediate family and pray that God would grant him eternal rest,” Olumekun said.

Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has described death of the Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in the state, Barrister Olaniyi Ijalaye, as a rude shock.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran, commiserated with his family and the INEC for the loss.

Abiodun described the late REC as an honest, committed, and cerebral public servant with a high level of humility and patriotism, as well as an exemplary, uncompromising nature.