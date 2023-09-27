INEC fixes dates for Edo, Ondo gov’ship polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed dates in 2024 for the off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states. National Commissioner and Chairman,…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed dates in 2024 for the off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

National Commissioner and Chairman, of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC) of INEC, Sam Olumekun, said on Tuesday in Abuja that the tenure of the governors of Edo and Ondo states will end on November 11th, 2024, and February 23rd, 2025 respectively.

He said while the governorship election will be held on September 21, 2024, in Edo State; it will be held on November 16, 2024, in Ondo State.

“As provided in Section 178 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), election into the said offices shall be held not earlier than 150 days and not later than 30 days before the expiration of the tenure of the last holder of the office.

“The latest date for election to the office of governor, Edo State, is 12th October 2024 while that of Ondo State is 24th January 2025.

“Similarly, Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 requires the commission to publish notice for the election not later than 360 days before the date of the election,” Olumekun said.

For Edo State, the commission said the party primaries will be held from February 1st-24th 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00 a.m. on March 4th,2024, and close at 6.00 p.m. on March 24, 2024.

“The final list of candidates will be published on April 23rd, 2024 while campaigning in public by political parties commences on April 24th, 2024, and ends 24 hours prior to Election Day on September 19th, 2024,” he said.

For Ondo State, Olumekun said the party primaries will be held from April 6th-27th, 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00 am on April 29th, 2024, and close at 6.00 pm on May 20th, 2024.

He said, “The final list of candidates will be published on June 18th, 2024 while campaigning in public by political parties commences on June 19th, 2024, and ends 24 hours prior to the Election Day on November 14th, 2024.”

